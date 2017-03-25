TAR UC and alumni visit China Ambassador

KOTA KINABALU: Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (‘TAR UC’) and its alumni under the umbrella of TARCian Alumni Association (‘TAA’) paid a courtesy visit to Ambassador of China to Malaysia, Dr Huang Huikang on March 16 as a gesture of fraternity.

It was aimed at sharing TAR UC’s history and its collaboration with Tsinghua University in China as well as forging a close relationship with the embassy, with Dr Huang.

Datuk Dr Tan Chik Heok, President of TAR UC, and Assoc Prof Dr Ng Swee Chin, Vice President of TAR UC, represented TAR UC whereas TAA delegation of seven was led by Tan Sri Barry Goh, Executive Advisor, Datuk Yap Kuak Fong, President, and Datuk Chan Wah Kiang, Deputy President.

The delegation was also joined by Datuk Goh Hin San, Chairman of Malaysia Han Culture Centre.

In the courtesy call, Dr Huang elaborated on the longstanding relationship between China and Malaysia.

He spoke at length on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries when Tun Abdul Razak bin Dato’ Hussein, the second Prime Minister of Malaysia, visited China to meet Chinese Premier Chou En-Lai.

In the discourse, he commended Malaysian Chinese for preserving their ancestral culture that has been passed down for many generations and their emphasis on education, from primary level to secondary and tertiary.

Dr Huang further elaborated his visit to the 12 grand projects with investment from China.

He was very happy that these projects would benefit the people from both countries.

TAR UC shared with Dr Huang the academic collaboration between the University College and Tsinghua University which had commenced since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (‘MoU’) on November 7 2016.

The collaboration entails recommendation from TAR UC on annual basis outstanding TAR UC pre-university students who possess excellent A Level results for admission into the prestigious Tsinghua University’s undergraduate programmes.

In 2017, three A Level students have been offered admission with scholarship provided.

One TAR UC Architecture graduate has been offered to do a Master of Architecture while waiting for scholarship.

The MoU signed by both institutions also provides an avenue for them to conduct joint research in the area of mutual interest.

Dr Huang was very glad that Tsinghua University has agreed to be the partner university in the third FIEP European-Asia Conference on Physical Education and Sports organised by European FIEP and TARC UC to be held in 2018.

Dr Huang remarked that TAR UC being the oldest university college in Malaysia had certainly come a long way in the course of its journey from inception to present spanning over more than 48 years and it must have been an arduous journey for the University College.

He said that next year, more scholarship would be provided for students from Malaysia to study in China.

The courtesy call concluded with the presentation of two tokens of appreciation, one from Dr Tan and another from Yap, to Dr Huang.