Tungku assemblyman Suhaili buried in hometown of Kampung Renang

LAHAD DATU: The late Tungku assemblyman Datuk Mohd Suhaili Said, who died on Friday in Kuala Lumpur, was buried at the cemetery in Kampung Remang here today.

Suhaili, who was admitted to the Gleneagles Hospital in Kuala Lumpur on 21 March for treatment, died at 3.10pm due to liver cancer. He was 56.

He leaves a wife, Datin Dayang Sofia Datu Jamiudin, four sons, Mohd Ibrahim, 35, Mohd Bukhari, 32, Mohd Shafiee, 30, Mohd Sofi, 29 and two daughters, Aesyah, 34 and Suhailah, 27.

Tungku Community Development Officer, Sabturani Rusulan said Suhaili’s oldest son and his wife were at his bedside when he breathed his last.

He said that during their last meeting, Suhaili told his people to continue to work for the party. Suhaili told them that they should work and support any individuals selected by Barisan Nasional to compete in Tungku in the next general election.

Suhaili’s remains were brought to the family home in Kampung Remang, after arrived at Tawau Airport about 10.50am from Kuala Lumpur.

Among those who paid their last respects were Deputy Minister Of Plantation Industries And Commodities who is also Silam MP, Datuk Datu Nasrun Datu Mansur, Kunak Assemblyman, Datuk Nilwan Kabang, Silam Wanita Umno leader, Mizma Appehdullah, Silam Puteri Umno Leader, Zuraidah Asdain, Silam Pemuda Umno leader, Abdul Halim Ghulam Hassan, Former Silam Member of Parliament, Datuk Samsu Baharun Abd Rahman.

Suhaili was the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) chairman, Sabah Felda Board chairman and Silam Umno Deputy Head of division.