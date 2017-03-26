Sarawak 

Cleaver-wielding senior citizen runs amok

Photo shows the cleaver and knife seized from the man.

MIRI: A man wielding a cleaver ran amok at a bus stop near the Boulevard Commercial Centre on Friday.

Members of the public called for police when the man in his 60s, believed to be mentally unsound, began acting aggressively around 7pm.

The man also tried to attack two policemen, from a mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit sent to the scene, with the cleaver.

However, the policemen managed to subdue the man and arrest him.

He was taken to the Miri Central Police Station (CPS) for further investigation.

Police also seized the cleaver and a knife from the man.

When contacted, Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat confirmed the arrest.

He said police are investigating the case under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing police in the execution of their duties and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of