Cleaver-wielding senior citizen runs amok

MIRI: A man wielding a cleaver ran amok at a bus stop near the Boulevard Commercial Centre on Friday.

Members of the public called for police when the man in his 60s, believed to be mentally unsound, began acting aggressively around 7pm.

The man also tried to attack two policemen, from a mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit sent to the scene, with the cleaver.

However, the policemen managed to subdue the man and arrest him.

He was taken to the Miri Central Police Station (CPS) for further investigation.

Police also seized the cleaver and a knife from the man.

When contacted, Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat confirmed the arrest.

He said police are investigating the case under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing police in the execution of their duties and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.