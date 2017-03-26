Construction of MMEA base in Miri to begin by year-end, says agency’s state chief

MIRI: The construction of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) base at Kampung Pulau Melayu is expected to commence before this year’s end.

This was disclosed by MMEA Sarawak chief First Admiral Ismaili Bujang Pit at a press conference here yesterday.

“The permanent base is to strengthen MMEA’s presence and enforcement work, as well as strategic planning in Miri. The base will include administrative building, a jetty and staff quarters, among other things.”

According to Ismaili in, the project is expected to reach completion within three years.

“The presence of a tall building will transform the landscape in the area, particularly Miri city.”

Earlier, Ismaili launched MMEA DM13 Reserve Squad at the industrial training institute (ILP) here.

On this, he said MMEA’s target would be to recruit 1,000 youths from across the state under the program.

“So far, there are 350 (trainees) recruited in Kuching and 250 in Miri. MMEA Sarawak will intensify its efforts and extend the programme to Bintulu and Mukah towards reaching the target,” he said.

The press conference was also attended by MMEA Sarawak deputy operations director Commander Mohd Hambali Ya’akup and ILP Miri director Dr Rosnah Muhamad Tahir.