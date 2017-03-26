Govt to make decision soon on Jong-nam case – Dr Subramaniam

BANGI: The government is expected to make a decision soon on the case of Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korean leader soon, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam.

He said discussions were still underway with various parties including Wisma Putra (Malaysian Foreign Minitry), the Prime Minister’s Department and the North Korean government.

“I think we will be making an announcement very very soon, maybe as early as today on what is the decision of the government.

“I have been told they have made some decision but am confident that an announcement will be made very soon. The announcement can come as early as even today,” he said after officiating construction of a new building at SJK (T) Bangi here today.

Asked if Jong-nam’s remains would be sent back to North Korea, Dr Subramaniam said: “I don’t know as I was told a decision will be made soon. Most likely, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will make the announcement.

He said that whatever the decision may be, the fact and consequences surrounding his murder remained that the Health Ministry will abide by it.

On this note, Dr Subramaniam said the fact remained that the North Korean came to Malaysia and died of nerve poisoning and his death had been proven by the toxicology and autopsy report.

“We are consistent and definite with the findings. The case involving the Indonesian and Vietnam women (who were charged with murdering Jong-Nam) will continue,” he said.

Dr Subramaniam added that plenty of opportunity had been given to the next- of-kin to claim Jong-nam’s remains and if they do not turn up, the government will have to make a decision.

A Japanese media outlet had reported that some North Korean officials were in Kuala Lumpur to hold talks with the Malaysian government in relation to Jong-nam’s case.

Last Feb 13, Kim Jong-nam was murdered at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) while waiting to take a flight to Macau.

He was approached by two foreign women who wiped the VX nerve agent on his face. Jong-nam who was using a passport bearing the name Kim Chol, died while being taken to Putrajaya Hospital. – Bernama