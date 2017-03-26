Hundreds bid farewell to Soon Kai

KUCHING: Hundreds of people bade farewell to former Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai at his funeral service in Trinity Methodist Church here yesterday.

The cortege left Soon Kai’s residence after the en-coffin service at around 8am and passed by Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui for a simple party flag presentation ceremony at SUPP headquarters.

The ceremony symbolised SUPP’s utmost respect to Soon Kai, who was the third party president from 1991 to 1996. Among the SUPP leaders at the ceremony were secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting, vice-president Datuk Lee Kim Shin, former presidents Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and Tan Sri Peter Chin.

During the ceremony, Soon Kai’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Seri Dr Jane Yong sent a strong message to SUPP members to be “Be loyal to your party. Love your party!”

She thanked the party for hosting the simple yet significant ceremony for her late husband.

All those present chanted ‘Sa’ati’ before the cortege proceeded to the funeral service.

At 8.30am, the cortege arrived at Trinity Methodist Church where family members, relatives and friends listened to the eulogy presented by Soon Kai’s son Dr Wong Chee Liang and daughter Dr Wong Chee May.

Chee Liang said his late father was a good-tempered, humble and approachable person and had been known as a doctor who always kept his emotions in check.

“My father spent 21 years in the medical industry before joining politics in 1974.

“Throughout his political career, he was president of SUPP and deputy chief minister. He was in politics for 22 odd years after which he enjoyed his retirement.”

According to Chee Liang, Soon Kai took his retirement seriously staying clear from politics and making time for travelling with relatives and friends.

He said Soon Kai had visited many places across the globe and gone on cruises besides spending quality time on pastimes that included golf and mahjong.

“My father was a top-notch doctor in those early days.

“He met my mother when he was pursuing studies in Singapore. They were married for 64 years, a loving couple who stayed by each other’s side at all times.”

Chee Liang said the passing of Soon Kai is absolutely a great loss to Sarawak but he hoped that Sarawakians would always remember Soon Kai’s contributions.

Meanwhile, Chee May could not hold back her tears when she touched on some stories related to her father.

Her words moved many of those present.

Before the cortege proceeded for cremation at Nirvana Memorial Park near here, leaders including Second Finance Minister and UPP president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, Dr Chan, Chin, relatives and friends paid their last respects to Soon Kai.

Soon Kai, 90, passed away at his residence around 4am on Wednesday, leaving behind wife Dr Yong, children Chee Liang, Chee May and Chee Ling as well as grandchildren.

He was the first Sarawakian to graduate as a surgeon in Britain in 1959.

Soon Kai and his wife graduated as doctors from King Edward VII College of Medicine, Universiti Malaya, Singapore in 1947.

After retiring from active politics in 1996, Soon Kai served as science adviser to the state government from 1997.