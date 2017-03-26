Interact with one another, staff of agro-based agency and ministry reminded

MIRI: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas wants to see more communications and interactions between the state Agriculture Department and his Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy.

He noted that there were fewer interactions between officers in the ministry and department than before.

“We have the same vision and mission. This requires us to work together and strengthen our teams.

“We have a gargantuan task of bringing about rural transformation through modernisation of agriculture and eradicate poverty among rural communities in the state,” he said at the closing of ‘Agriculture Department-Service Enhancement Seminar and Sport Carnival’ here yesterday.

Uggah said to relink the interaction, he proposed for the department to invite personnel from the ministry to this kind of activities or better still, to jointly run them.

“We need to work as one team; not two separate teams. As we get closer and closer, we can build a strong team to bring about transformation through the sharing of ideas and knowledge as well as going to the ground together.”

Uggah said the programmes and activities conducted by both the ministry and the department had been proven to help reduce the poverty index to the current 1.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Zone 8 – Miri & Limbang emerged overall champion of the sports carnival and walked away with the challenge trophy.

The event involved around 500 staff members from the Sarawak Agriculture Department Club.

Present were Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantation Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Assistant Minister for Agriculture Malcom Mussen Lamoh and state Agriculture Department director Datu Lai Kui Fong.