‘Less violent crime cases during first 3 months of this year’

KUCHING: The crime index showed a slight drop in violent crime cases from Jan 1 to March 22 this year compared to the same period last year.

Deputy state police commissioner Datuk Abdul Aziz Yusof attributed the drop to vigorous enforcement by the police.

This year the number of crime cases was 1,467, a three per cent reduction compared to 1,506 cases recorded during the same period last year. Violent crime cases also saw a reduction of two per cent from 207 last year to 203 cases.

Abdul Aziz also disclosed that the number of road accidents for the first three months of this year had gone down to 3,617 from 4,130 cases recorded last year.

“Every year we have operations such as the Ops Selamat and other campaigns. Our efforts paid off with the reduction of the number of cases recorded from Jan 1 to Mar 23 this year as compared to the number of cases recorded during the same period of time last year,” he added.

He believed the number of accident cases could still be reduced as the police would continue to educate the public on road safety. He was speaking to reporters during the a parade marking the 210th Police Day at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters along Jalan Badruddin here yesterday.

Reading out Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar’s message at the parade to mark the 210th Police Day, he reminded that the task of the police was now more challenging as criminals were getting more cunning day by day.

He said the police had no choice but to collaborate and form strategic partnerships with various parties to combat crime, especially those involving syndicates.

Apart from that, Khalid urged the police to strengthen their quality of investigation so that cases can be charged in court successfully through new strategies such as the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS), based on innovative and creative policing principles.