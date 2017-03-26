Sarawak 

Lights out at Merdeka Padang as Kuching marks Earth Hour

Irene C, reporters@theborneopost.com

Cyclists all set to go for the Glowing Night Ride at the starting line. — Photo by Mohd Rais Sanusi.

KUCHING: The lights at Padang Merdeka and its surrounding area in the centre of the city were turned off from 8.30pm to 9.30pm as Kuching marked Earth Hour last night.

There was a carnival atmosphere as a large crowd gathered at the open field to witness and join the activities lined up to mark Earth Hour jointly organised by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Sarawak Energy Berhad, WWF-Malaysia (Sarawak), Cats.FM, Plaza Merdeka Shopping Mall, The Waterfront Hotel and Gendai-bu Club.

The events leading to the Earth Hour started at 6.30am which was followed by Earth Hour Logo Competition made from recycled items.

After the Earth Hour guest of honour, Assistant Minister for Public Utilities (Electricity and Telecommunication) Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, flagged off the Earth Hour Glowing Night Ride and Earth Hour Costume Animation Walk which were the highlights of the Earth Hour programme.

Some 300 cyclists took part in the Glowing Night Ride.

The 25km route started from Padang Merdeka winding up Taman Aichi near Kubah Ria and turning back to the starting point.

The Costume Animation Night Walk around the field was led by members the cosplay Gendai-bu Club with the participants wearing anime and dressed up as superhero characters.

DBKU deputy director Jumaini Haili representing Mayor Abang Abdul Wahap and Council member Dato Wee Hong Seng were among those present present at the event.

