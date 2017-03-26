Miri churches to hold vigil and prayers for missing pastor

MIRI: Six churches here will join a candlelight vigil and prayers tonight for Pastor Raymond Koh, who was abducted on Feb 13 in Petaling Jaya.

It will be held at Tudan Methodist Church from 8pm to 9pm.

In a press statement yesterday, Rev Nicholas Tan said the other participating churches are Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Permyjaya; Anglican churches St Columba’s Church and the Good Shepherd Church, Lutong; as well as Roman Catholic churches St Anthony’s Church and the Holy Spirit Chapel, Permyjaya.

“It is our small gesture to show that we care and we want the family of Pastor Raymond to know that we are praying for the safe return of Pastor,” he said.

“We are calling for as many participants to our vigil and prayers, to pray for the safe return of Pastor Raymond and also pray for God’s assistance to help the police to resolve this case.”

Tan called on participants to arrive at the venue as early as possible to avoid traffic congestion.

For more information, contact Tan on 019-8548175 or 013-8213779.

There has been no news yet of Koh’s whereabouts, well-being or who is responsible for his disappearance.

CCTV footage showed the daring daytime kidnapping involving multiple vehicles and motorcycles, but the police have said they have no leads.

Koh’s family has offered an RM100,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.