‘Monitor children to avoid drug addiction’

KUCHING: Parents should monitor their children’s activities and vet their acquaintances to ensure they avoid drug addiction which can lead to a life of crime.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said there was a correlation between drug abuse and crime as studies show that drug addicts resort to crime to fund their addiction.

“Those arrested for involvement in crime are youths whose urine tests show that they have consumed drugs.

“It’s a worry and challenge that requires the collaboration of parents, schools and relevant agencies to ensure the younger generation do not dabble in drugs,” he told reporters after leading the 210th Police Day celebration at district police headquarters here yesterday.

Abang Ahmad said it was crucial for parents to take an interest in the day-to-day activities of their children – knowing who they socialise with and where they hang out.

“Parents must know where their children go and who they spend time with. Track their movements using your mobile phones if you must,” he said.

He advised parents to get in touch as early as possible with the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) if they suspect their children are abusing drugs.

“If you notice unexplained behavioural changes and suspect it is due to drug abuse, it’s best to contact AADK so their addiction can be addressed early.”

Abang Ahmad said the district crime rate had recently gone up due to an increase in vehicle theft, particularly motorcycles but police have established a taskforce to tackle the issue, and he was confident the overall crime index would decline this year.

He advised the public not to resort to lodging false police reports as in a recent case where a man reported he had been robbed only to admit later that it was a false report to avoid paying a fine for loss of his Mykad.

“It is an abuse of the police institution, against the law, and presents a false picture of the crime situation in the district,” he said.

During the Police Day celebration, Abang Ahmad presented commendation certificates to his personnel and members of the public, as well as cash incentives to children of police personnel who excelled in the PT3 and SPM examinations.

Among those present at yesterday’s event were deputy district police chief (Operations) Supt Abang Junaidi Abang Anuar, deputy district police chief (Administration) Supt Ismail Mahmood, retired senior police officers and community leaders.