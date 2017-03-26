Murder suspect remanded for 7 days

KUCHING: The car accessory sales man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death over her refusal to have sex with him has been remanded for seven days to facilitate further investigation.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the 25-year-old suspect is currently in police lockup following his discharge from Sarawak General Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for self-inflicted wounds stemming from Friday’s incident.

“We have obtained a seven-day remand against the suspect for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. The remand will expire on April 1, and he is now being held at the Siburan lockup,” he said when contacted yesterday.

The suspect is alleged to have killed his girlfriend, 25-year-old Sindam Atom, in her rented room at a commercial centre at Mile 4 around 3.45am.

He confessed to police that he stabbed the shoe shop assistant twice in the neck with a knife after she refused his request for sex, which enraged him and made him suspect that she was cheating on him with another man.

Following the fatal stabbing, he turned the knife on himself in an apparent suicide bid but was believed to have had a change of heart, which prompted him to seek help from a nearby 24-hour convenience store where he allegedly told workers there that he had been attacked.

Meanwhile, Aidil disclosed that a post mortem conducted yesterday at the Sarawak General Hospital on Sindam’s body revealed the cause of death was injury to the left carotid artery due to a stab wound.

Following the conclusion of the post mortem, her body was claimed by her parents who arrived here from Bintangor on Friday night after learning of the incident.

Her father, who spoke briefly to reporters, said the family last saw Sindam- the youngest of three children- when she returned to their village for a five-day break last week.

“That was the last we heard from her. She did not call us upon arriving back here,” he said, adding also the family knew the suspect as he hailed from the same village and was distantly related to them.