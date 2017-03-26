Nogeh slams those who ‘oppose for the sake of opposing’

BAU: Politicians who criticise and belittle the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) are doing it to gain political mileage, says Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industries Minister Datuk Anthony Nogeh Gumbek.

He said this group of politicians were ‘opposing for the sake of opposing’, with no regard for the benefit of BR1M to the lower income group.

“It is due to the government’s concern for the welfare of the people that the BR1M is given to low-income earners. This is to help reduce their burden, especially when the cost of living is increasing.

“It is unfortunate that some politicians belittle and criticise the government’s effort in giving out BR1M. In fact, many countries in Europe have social welfare systems,” he said.

Nogeh, who is Mas Gading MP, said this during the presentation of BR1M vouchers at Dewan Suarah Bau yesterday.

He said the BR1M was paid out to those eligible, regardless of their political inclinations.

“I hope you would use the aid to buy essential items for your families now that you have a bit more purchasing power,” Nogeh – Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) secretary-general – told the recipients.

It is announced that under Budget 2017, the BRIM has been increased from RM1,000 to RM1,200 for those with monthly household income below RM3,000.

The aid for those with monthly household income between RM3,000 and RM4,000 has been increased from RM800 to RM900.

Single individuals with monthly income below RM2,000 are eligible for BR1M of RM450, versus the previous amount of RM400.

Those who opt for BR1M to be deposited into their bank accounts will receive the assistance in three stages this year.

Later, Nogeh held a dialogue with community leaders at his service centre here to brief them on the latest updates from his ministry.