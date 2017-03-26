Pregnant woman in hospital following early morning crash

KUCHING: A pregnant woman was hospitalised after the pick-up truck she was travelling in collided with a car at Park Lane early yesterday.

The woman, who is eight months into her pregnancy, was on the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle driven by her husband when the incident happened around 2am.

The couple, in their 30s, is said to be heading back home after visiting a friend’s house when a car from the opposite direction and heading towards Bampfylde Road veered into their lane and crashed into them.

The woman’s husband was unhurt. However, the 38-year-old car driver is suspected to have sustained a fractured arm and a gashed head, and was attended to at the scene by medical personnel prior to being sent to the hospital for further treatment.

The expectant mother was also rushed to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for a precautionary check-up. It is reported that she is in a stable condition.

In a separate incident, a woman suffered light injuries after her car crashed into another car near the KMC flat complex at Ban Hock Road early yesterday.

The 37-year-old was driving alone around 2am when her vehicle went out of control and hit another car parked on the shoulder of the road, and veered into a second parked vehicle.

An ambulance was called to the scene. Paramedics then rushed the woman to SGH.