Rep denies giving land to Orang Ulu community

Mohamad Abdullah, reporters@theborneopost.com

Dennis (second left) examines a map of the area with Land and Survey Department personnel. Catherine is at left.

MIRI: Telang Usan assemblyman has denied rumours saying he has given land lots near the Hamidah Orphanage Complex in Tudan to the Orang Ulu community.

Dennis stressed that the rumours, which had spread like wildfire, are baseless.

“I hope the Orang Ulu community here in Miri will not be cheated by the rumours and I want them to stop encroaching on the land,” he said after visiting the site with Land and Survey Department Miri officer Catherine Uno Sebastian Janting and other personnel.

It is understood that the rumour had led some members of the Orang Ulu community to attempt to secure housing lots in the area.

Dennis explained he only came to know of the rumour when visiting Tinjar over the week.

“It was a shock to me as I never offered any lot for Orang Ulu residents living here in Miri and there is no such thing. I call on the community to stop encroaching the land,” he said.

He pointed out that only the Land and Survey Department can issue land tittles.

“I’m making this statement to clarify to the public that it was a rumour created by irresponsible people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Catherine said the land involved is owned by a private company.

“Please stop encroaching on the land. Action can be taken on those who continue to encroach on the alienated land,” she said.

