Row of workers’ quarters reduced to ashes

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A fire broke out, reducing a row of workers’ quarters to ashes within a short time, but swift response from firefighters saved two rows of quarters.

No injuries were reported in the 3pm fire which broke out at a construction site near Taman Uni Garden here.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firefighters from Kota Samarahan and Tabuan Jaya fire stations arrived at the scene at 3.13pm and brought the situation under control by 3.30pm.

“The operations commander reported that one row of wooden quarters (comprising 16 units) was razed to the ground while two adjacent rows (16 and 24 units) were saved from the flames.”

“The operation ended at 4.25pm with no injuries or casualties reported,” said the spokesperson following the incident.

Total loss was not ascertained.