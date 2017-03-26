Sabah kidnap case: Two M’sians expected to return at KLIA tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: Two of the five Malaysians who were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf group in Philippines in July last year are expected to return at the KL International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang tonight.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, when contacted by Bernama today, confirmed the matter but declined to reveal the time of their arrival.

The two of them, identified as Tayudin Anjut, 46, and Abdul Rahim Summas, 63, were reported to be with the authorities in Manila yesterday.

On Thursday, the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) confirmed they were rescued by Filipino security forces in an operation in the south of the republic.

Meanwhile, Federal Police (Bukit Aman) Special Branch director Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said upon their arrival, they would be given treatment to regain their health.

“It is learnt they were not well and police want them to be treated before handing them over to their families.

“Nonetheless, we will discuss and refer to the other authorities before taking further action,” he said.

Tayudin and Abdul Rahim, crew members of a barge, Serudong Tiga, were abducted in the waters off Dent Haven in Lahad Datu on July 18 last year.

To date, three other Malaysians are still being held by Abu Sayyaf terrorists, namely Fandy Bakran, 27, Mohd Jumadil Rahim, 24, and Mohd Ridzuan Ismail, 33, who were also Serudong Tiga crew. – Bernama