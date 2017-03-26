Sibu Jaya – A green suburban paradise in the making

SIBU: About 40 acres of land at Sibu Jaya Township has been set aside for the creation of a ‘green lung’ there.

At the moment, those passing through Sibu Jaya can already see the tree-lined streets and green canopies that are coming up rapidly across this suburban zone – home to some 30,000 people.

In his remarks, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew praised the developer Distrepark Sdn Bhd – a member of Amcorp Properties Bhd – for its conscientious effort in ‘greening up’ the township.

“Nobody wants to live in a concrete jungle. For Sibu Jaya, the developer has gone to extra lengths to ensure that this wouldn’t happen,” he said at a tree planting event conducted by SRDC recently.

Lau had also called upon other developers to emulate Sibu Jaya by planting more trees and doing more landscaping in their projects.

Meanwhile, a check with the developer showed that over the past three years, it had planted more than 3,500 trees on top of the thousands planted since the township took shape around 20 years ago.

“We plan to plant more over the next 10 years,” a spokesperson of the said.

Purchasers of the Pearl Avenue homes are also reported to be very pleased with the developer’s initiative in beautifying the residential zone with both soft and hard landscaping.

Many are impressed by the ‘road islands’ – the normal green patches along the stretched that have been turned into exotic ‘zen’ (rock) gardens.