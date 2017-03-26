Thriving Sibu healthcare owes a lot to Soon Kai, says renowned doctor

SIBU: The contribution by former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai – both as a doctor and a politician – had greatly impacted the healthcare scene here, said Malaysian Medical Association Sibu advisor and past chairman Dr Hu Chang Hock.

He saw Dr Wong as an individual who had achieved so much in both capacities.

“These are recorded in the book I edited, the ‘Brief Historical Notes on Lau King Howe Hospital’,” he said Friday.

Citing a quote from Page 4 of the book, he said: “It is to remember, perpetuate and propagate the ‘spirit of Lau King Howe’ – his sincerity, ‘inner goodness’, benevolence, generosity and profound love for the sick, poor and the disadvantaged.

“It is at the core of ‘Spirit of Sibu’ – a combination of good virtues and practices of many in Sibu.

“In a way, the reminiscences of several writers including that of Dr Wong Soon Kai were living examples of the propagation of this ‘spirit’ in adapted form.”

Dr Hu recalled a time when Dr Wong told him that as a doctor, one could care for many but as a political figure, one could possibly influence more.

He said Dr Wong played a pivotal role in his (Dr Hu’s) ascension to the chair of the Malaysian Medical Association.

“He (Dr Wong) encouraged me to be more active in leading healthcare providers in Sibu. He persuaded, guided and signed me up as a SUPP member.

“He put me at Bukit Assek as its publicity chief with encouragement to serve and lead more in the areas of health such as dengue control. I remain a SUPP member till today, mainly because of his teaching and strong imprinting in mind. I remember his advice of always and steadfastly remain faithful to one’s belief and ultimate loyalty to party.

“It was his very example of deep loyalty and truthfulness that I followed and strove to emulate.”

According to Dr Hu, Dr Wong not only cared broadly about public healthcare, but about private healthcare as well.

Dr Wong had this far-sightedness and dream of Sibu being a premier provider of advanced healthcare for Sarawak, he said.

“Dr Wong said we had to be vigilant and proactive in moving with the times and always be the pioneer of every effort in this field,” Dr Hu said.

Dr Hu said even after his defeat in Bukit Assek in the state election, Dr Wong still helped and encouraged the development of Rejang Medical Centre and Sibu Medical Centre (subsequently known as KPJ Medical Centre).

“Thus, we can see Dr Wong was never stagnant in his ideas and actions. He was a true doctor till the end, through personal sacrifices and dedicated services.

“He wanted to help all, especially the poor, through the many ways he could, personally as a doctor and as a politician,” Dr Hu said, describing Dr Wong as ‘a legend much like the late Lau King Howe’.

Dr Wong breathed his last at his residence on Wednesday around 4am. The third SUPP president – serving between 1991 and 1996 – was 90.

He was a government doctor for 15 years and entered politics in 1974.