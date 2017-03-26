Toddler killed when mum’s car crashes into lorries

MIRI: A two-year-old girl died while her mother suffered injuries to her leg after the car they were travelling in crashed into two lorries yesterday.

Siti Zahra Adelia Abdullah died while receiving treatment at Miri Hospital.

Siti Zahra and her mother Nur Natasha Izzara Ribun, 25, were travelling from Bintulu in a compact multipurpose vehicle (MPV) towards the city centre when the accident occurred.

It is understood that when they were near Kampung Beraya in Bekenu around 6am, the car somehow went into the opposite lane and crashed into one lorry, before crashing into a second lorry.

Both lorries with trailers were headed towards Bintulu.

The impact of the collision caused both trailers to end up on their sides, while the MPV was badly crushed.

The drivers of both lorries were not injured.

Miri deputy police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the incident when contacted.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a motorcyclist in his 20s was injured when the motorcycle he was riding rammed into a small hatchback car near Kampung Lusut around 7am yesterday.

It is understood that the driver was attempting to turn into a junction when the car was hit from behind by the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered injuries to his face and hands, and was taken to Miri Hospital in an ambulance, while the driver of the car escaped unhurt.