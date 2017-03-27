Banjarmasin on dengue alert

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: Banjarmasin now on alert against the spread of dengue hemorrhagic fever (DBD), a local health official said on Sunday, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“People guidance against dengue fever we have done as an early warning,” said head of Health Agency Anis Suroyo, who newly appointed.

According to him, jumantik (mosquito larvae controllers) have been prepared from the neighborhood unit (RT) level to the schools.

“Obviously jumantik in puskesmas (community health center) continues to monitor the development of mosquito larvae in puddles in residential areas,” he said.

According to him, efforts to suppress dengue cases this year continues to be done, so no more casualties.

Anis stated Banjarmasin is not yet in dengue disease commotion, because the case numbers are still small.

“Since I have just served, not yet coordinating related to dengue cases, but its transmission still small,” said Anis.