Indonesian man suffers serious leg injuries after crashing into van, car

The Indonesian being attended to by paramedics at the scene.

KUCHING: A 30-year-old Indonesian suffered serious leg injuries in an accident at Batu Kawah-Matang Road here on Saturday.

It is said that in the 9pm incident, the man – who works as a labourer – was riding his motorcycle towards Taman Malihah when he crashed into a van before hitting another car seconds after that.

According to witnesses, the van driver refused to stop his vehicle – he immediately drove away from the scene after the crash.

Paramedics, who arrived at the scene following a distress call, rushed the Indonesian to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

In an unrelated case, two motorcyclists were involved in an accident at Jalan Ang Cheng Ho early yesterday.

It is learned that earlier, both were attacked by a group of strangers at Travillion Commercial Centre here.

In their rush to escape the attack, one of the motorcyclists aged 24 lost control of his machine and rammed into a road divider – the impact of which caused him to sustain serious head injuries.

It also caused his friend, aged 21, to be thrown off from his motorcycle before landing on the hard tarmac. The second motorcyclist, however, was only slightly hurt.

The rider with the serious head injuries was rushed to SGH, while his friend was sent to Padungan Fire and Rescue station to receive minor treatment.