Jamit gives RM25,000 for car park at Kapit Hospital

(From left) Jamit, Ong, Dr Sia, Yong and others inspecting the site for the proposed parking lot behind the nurses quarters of Kapit Hospital.

KAPIT: Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat has allocated RM25,000 to the Kapit Lions Club to construct a car park at Kapit Hospital.

He said this was to ease the acute shortage of parking spaces at the hospital for the public as well as hospital staff.

“I’m aware of the problem. Today I went with members of the Lions Club to have a clearer picture of how to create more parking spaces. The nurses quarters on the right hand side of the hospital could be converted into parking space after earth filling and cementing it,” he said.

Jamit was accompanied on his visit to Kapit Hospital to have a firsthand look at the parking woe by Kapit Lions Club president Ong Hwang Seng, members Dr Sia Tih Kong, Datuk Yong Hua Sying, Evelyn Biju, Ting Bee Eng and others.