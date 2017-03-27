MACC to investigate Johor Sultan’s revelation of bribe to get ‘Tan Sri’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate the revelation by Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor that an individual had tried to bribe him into conferring the ‘Tan Sri’ title.

In a statement issued today, the MACC said it had obtained the relevant information from the Sultan and had identified the person.

“At the meeting (with the Sultan), the MACC obtained the information from the Sultan and His Highness had identified the person.

“The MACC will ensure a transparent investigation is conducted on this matter and appropriate action be taken based on the law,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the MACC appreciated the Sultan’s full support and continued commitment to fighting and eradicating corruption and abuse of power in the country, especially in Johor.

Today, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad and his senior officials met with Sultan Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur over his revelation.

Last Saturday, in a statement posted on his official Facebook account under the name Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the Sultan said he wanted the MACC to meet him immediately so that the matter could be investigated.

The Sultan recently revealed that he was offered RM2 million by an individual to propose his name to the Chief Secretary to the Government for the title of ‘Tan Sri’ to be conferred by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

It was earlier reported today that Dzulkifli and his accompanying officials had arrived at 8.30am at the appointed location, here, to meet the Sultan.

However, after the meeting ended about 9.40am, the MACC chief declined to comment on the meeting.

The Sultan left the residence where the meeting was held, about 10.20am and he too declined to comment on the meeting, except saying, “I am going shopping.” – Bernama