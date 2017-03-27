‘Make sure no drugs enter entertainment outlets’

SIBU: Operators of local entertainment outlets have been told to ensure that illegal drugs would not enter their premises.

The advice came from Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee, who also heads the Drug Eradication Action Council Sibu Division.

“(Operators of) entertainment outlets must be extra careful to avoid any possibility of drug abuse happening in these places.

“Therefore, we advise them to be more vigilant,” he told The Borneo Post after officiating at the launch of the ‘Information Department’s Briefing of Minds 2017’ programme here on Saturday.

Based on data provided by National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), 22,643 new drug addicts were detected across the country last year, constituting 74.32 per cent of the total 30,465 addicts.

From the total 30,465 addicts, 7,822 – or 25.68 per cent – were repeat addicts.

In 2015, the number of new addicts detected in the country was 20,289 – 76.08 per cent from the total 26,668, of whom 6,379 (23.92 per cent) were repeat addicts.

The statistics were disclosed during a talk on ‘All Out In Fight Against Drugs’ on Saturday.

According to AADK, the definition of ‘new cases’ refers to individuals identified as addicts for the first time when undergoing treatment, rehabilitation and/or supervision under the agency.

In connection with this, Hii said the Drug Eradication Action Council would coordinate and come out with a number of education and awareness programmes for the community across the division.

“We are going to hold public forums, beginning May this year, and will be inviting community leaders, village security and development committees (JKKKs) and councillors to attend.

“This is meant to raise their awareness of the situation and also the types of drug abuse; the age groups involved (in drug abuse) and how to mitigate this abuse. We are going to organise more awareness sessions,” he said, adding that the council is eyeing two schools for such programmes this year.

Hii acknowledged that there were cases of drug abuse at local schools here, but assured all that police and the Education Department – with help from AADK – had been monitoring the situation.

Apart from drug abuse, he said the council would also be focusing on other social ills such as teenage pregnancy and juvenile delinquency.