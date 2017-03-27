Sabah 

Male senior citizen detained for drug possession

SEMPORNA: The Marine Operations Force (MOF) here detained a male senior citizen for suspected possession of syabu on Saturday.

Its Region Four Base Operations commanding officer, ASP Safardi Abd Samad said the 61-year-old boat skipper was picked up in the waters off Tangkaloh near here about 5.50pm.

“Checks on him and his boat led to the discovery of a medium-sized packet containing chunks of crystalline substance believed to be syabu weighing four grammes, an aluminium foil and a mobile phone in his sling bag,” he

said in a statement here yesterday.

Safardi said the marine police seized the items along with the boat, its engine and a gallon of fuel with a total seizure of RM13,210.

