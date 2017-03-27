Members of Zhan Clan Association urged to spread love

Wong (left) congratulates Tiu after the latter was official installed as the president of Zhao Clan Association.

SIBU: Members of Zhan Clan Association are urged to not just do good but to spread love.

In making the call, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said they should move into the wider society to do charity work instead of just mingling within their own clan.

“This should be the way to live together as one family in the nation,” he said when addressing those present at the installation of office-bearers for 2017-2018 for the newly formed Zhan Clan Association at a leading hotel here on Saturday night.

Datuk William Tiu led his executive committee as the association’s first president at the swearing-in ceremony.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said they should do things together in order to bring progress to society and the country.

“It may be difficult to start but with the leadership of Zhan Clan Association, you will be able to do it.

“Your clan association was just formed, this responsibility lies on your shoulders.”

Earlier in his speech, Tiu said the association was formed on Aug 2 last year and they had decided to use the Chinese Pinyin Z-h-a-o as the association’s name

because of different spellings for the surname due to different dialects.

“We are a very young association. The Lau, Ling, Wong, Tiong and Ting Clan associations are very established and strong. We need their guidance and cooperation to help us grow so that we can, together, look after the welfare of our Chinese community in Sarawak.

“Our immediate mission is to build facilities and a building within the next five years for holding activities to meet the association’s objective of improving our people’s welfare,” he said.

For a start, he said it was important to set up a fund which would also be used to help people in need, such as financial assistance for deserving students, the sick and the old folks in the community.

He then announced his personal contribution of RM50,000 for the association.