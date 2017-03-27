Ministry wants Rela to monitor ‘jalan tikus’ along border

Masir Kujat

SIBU: The Home Ministry strives to have members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) monitor all the ‘jalan tikus’ (illegal pathways) identified along the Sarawak-Indonesia border, apart from its proposal for more border posts and checkpoints.

This was disclosed by Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat yesterday, who also expressed his full support for Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing’s call for the strengthening of the present security along the 1,000km border that the state shares with Kalimantan.

He also concurred with Masing on the need to protect the state’s three major hydroelectricity power plants (HEPs) – the Murum, Bakun and Batang Ai dams.

“Therefore, to enhance border security, we have been trying to get Rela to assist in monitoring all the ‘jalan tikus’ along the border, besides proposing for the setup of more checkpoints and border posts.

“However, the proposed border posts at Lachau, Ulu Baram and Long Singut in Ulu Baleh, as well as a CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex) proposed for Serikin – are all subject to funding. If you look at the border posts that we suggested – none have materialised; this is because we (ministry) are quite constrained when it comes to funding.

“I would like to help. In Lachau, for instance, it appears that we need to have one border post to check on incoming traders,” Masir, who is Sri Aman MP, told The Borneo Post.

He also said some locals had reported seeing some uniformed personnel from across the border come down to Lachau.

On this, Masir voiced out his deep concern about Lachau not having its own border post, in that these ‘uniformed personnel’ might be carrying ‘firearms inside their slingbags’.

According to him, such personnel are not permitted to come down to Lachau to purchase things.

Masir’s concern stemmed from Masing’s statement that the present security along the 1,000km Sarawak-Kalimantan border was still exposed to external threats.

Masing had suggested for the government to build a security road along the border, starting from Tebedu border post and up along the 1,000km border to Ba Kelalan – as one way to address this issue.

On this, Masir said: “I fully support and concur with his (Masing’s) opinion. The problem that we are now facing is economic slowdown. Building a road – even a gravel one – as the start is also fine; we don’t mind.

“The problem now, however, is the constraint in funding.”