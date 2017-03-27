MP: Recreational, sports facilities part of Batang Sadong devt

Nancy and Naroden (front row, fifth and sixth left) try their hands at archery with other participants at Gedong Sports Carnival 2017.

GEDONG: All recreational and sports facilities across the Batang Sadong parliamentary constituency will be enhanced, assures Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She has pledged that as MP for the area, she would not leave the maintenance of these facilities be neglected, stressing that they are part of the constituency’s overall development.

“With good recreational and sports facilities, we would be

able to hold many activities here which indirectly, could generate income for the locals. When we talk about development, we are also talking about the socio-economy of the people,” she told reporters after launching the ‘Gedong Sports Carnival 2017’ here on Saturday, where Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development and Gedong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais was also present.

Adding on, Nancy also pointed out that recreational and sports facilities were as important as any other public facilities.

“Compared with Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak still needs more infrastructures. We need more (infrastructures) as this is one aspect of development.”

Meanwhile, Nancy expressed her appreciation to the government for building the Batang Sadong bridge, which had allowed better access to her constituency.

“Now, it is possible for more people to come and visit Batang Sadong. This also opens up opportunities for more activities to be run in my area.”