No by-election after Tungku assemblyman’s death, says Sabah EC director

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Election Commission director, Datuk Mohd Idrus Ismail has confirmed today that no by-election will be held following the death of Tungku assemblyman, Datuk Mohd Suhaili recently.

“There is no need for a by-election,” he said in a WhatsApp text message when asked if a by-election was necessary to fill the vacant Tungku State seat since the five-year term for the State Legislative Assembly will end next year.

Recently, State Assembly speaker, Datuk Johnny Mositun was reported saying that it was up to the Election Commission to decide whether to hold a by-election or not.

He explained that normally, if a seat becomes vacant less than two years before the end of the State Legislative Assembly term, a by-election will not be called.

Mohd Suhaili, 56, died at the Gleneagles Hospital in Kuala Lumpur last week from liver cancer.

He was Umno Silam deputy chief as well as the chairman of the Sabah Religious Council (MUIS).

It has been speculated that Sabah’s state election will take place before the 14th General Election, which is anticipated to happen this year. If it does, talks point to the state election taking place before the month of Ramadan, in June.