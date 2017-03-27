Security at IPFN relaxed, journalists puzzled by new development

KUALA LUMPUR: Security at the National Forensic Medicine Institute (IPFN) of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital mortuary where North Korean Kim Jong-nam’s body was kept since his murder on Feb 13, has been relaxed following new development today.

Journalists ‘parked’ at the mortuary were puzzled when a white Toyota Vellfire entered the compound of IPFN at about 2pm and left moments later.

A check by Bernama revealed that the main door at IPFN which would be heavily guarded, closed at all times, was ajar and people allowed to go in and out to carry out transactions at IPFN.

Bernama cameraman Mohamed Helmizuddin Daud said he was surprised and puzzled at the turn of events because the entrance which was heavily guarded by police at all times, was open to public.

“After the white Toyota Vellfire left the IPFN compound this afternoon, security at the entrance was relaxed and police presence was at the minimal,” he told Bernama.

Before the Toyota Vellfire left the compound, a number of policemen from the Dang Wangi police station and officers from Bukit Aman were seen recording the activities at the scene.

However, attempts by Bernama to gather information about the presence of the vehicle was futile as police did not want to comment.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S.Subramaniam today said the government had decided to expedite the process of handling the body of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was murdered at klia2 on Feb 13.

Dr Subramaniam said discussions were still in progress between Wisma Putra, Prime Minister’s Department and North Korea.

On Feb 13, Jong-nam was at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) to board a flight to Macau – but two women appeared before him and suddenly wiped his face with the palms of their hands, believed to contain a poisonous liquid which Inspector General of Police had alleged was VX nerve agent.

Jong-nam had sought help at a customer service counter in the airport, and was rushed to the Putrajaya Hospital but died on the way.

He had come to Malaysia on Feb 6, using a passport bearing the name of Kim Chol. – Bernama