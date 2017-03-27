SLTA calls for new Puspakom in Serian for lorry operators

KUCHING: The government is urged to set up a computerised vehicle inspection centre (Puspakom) in Serian for the convenience of lorry operators in the division.

This was one of the four resolutions adopted at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Sarawak Lorries Transport Association (SLTA) yesterday.

The association pointed out that Serian had been elevated to a division and hence a new Puspakom there would save lorry operators the trouble to drive all the way from Serian to Kuching for the mandatory six-month check.

Serian was elevated to a division in 2015 when the state government was under the leadership of the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, Sarawak’s fifth Chief Minister.

Another resolution called on the government to closely monitor the progress of the upgrading works from Mile 10th to 15th along the Kuching-Serian Road.

The association observed that the project was only 20 to 30 per cent completed while its completion date had been fixed for end of this year.

It also resolved to appeal to the government to tar-seal the 45km of Kapit-Song Road, which had recently been completed as well as to complete the 43km Song-Kanowit Road, which still had 9km left to go.

“Even though the road from Kapit to Song has been completed, it is not tar-sealed yet. Besides, the road from Song to Kanowit is left with 9km to completion.”

The last resolution urged the government to look into the traffic congestion problem from Jalan Stutong to Kota Samarahan Bridge here.

Meanwhile, outgoing SLTA president Jong Foh Jit advised members to set aside differences and personal agenda so as to place the interest of industry players above all.

He hoped his successor and the new committee line-up would continue to enhance closer rapport with the relevant authorities to address various issues for win-win situations.