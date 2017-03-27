STU: Visits won’t deter problematic students

SIBU: Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) doubts the effectiveness of bringing problematic students to court and prison to deter them from getting involved in crime.

In fact, according to STU president Jisin Nyud, students learn a lot about crime through the media.

Jisin was reacting to the recent media report on the new approach to be undertaken by the Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) to bring problematic students to visit prisons or attend court proceedings to prevent them from committing crimes.

Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is also MCPF Sarawak chairman, had said this method was believed to be effective in creating awareness among students so that they would not get involved in any criminal activity.

Dr Annuar added it was better for students to witness for themselves what happened to a criminal who had been imprisoned, caned and so on, so that they would be aware and would not be influenced to commit crimes.

On this, Jisin said: “STU is doubtful with the bringing of problematic students to visit prisons or attend court proceedings for criminals to prevent crime in the state as a better way of creating awareness among students.

“In fact our students, with the tremendous exposure through media, have learnt a lot about crime, the negative and positive elements.

“In fact, the criminals know the consequences. If it is about killing or drugs, they know that they will be sentenced to death if they are found guilty.

“Even in our daily news, quite a number of cases involving drug traffickers or murderers were sentenced but still there is crime,” Jisin noted.

However, he said: “There is no harm trying new ways and ideas, and if it is effective, then the school can adopt this approach.”

The reason why children get involved in crime is all about family institutions and survival, especially the relationship of parents, their children and the society,” he observed.

“The most important thing is, irrespective of what or which race, religion and denomination they belong to, as adults, we must be able to touch their hearts,” Jisin said.