Teacher loses RM31,000 in break-in

SIBU: A teacher lodged a police report after he returned to his longhouse in Bawang Assan last Saturday to find three bronze items, including an antique, stolen.

The 45-year-old lost more than RM31,000 in property.

The owner works outside his village and he used to return home during the weekend.

He last returned a week ago.

On his return last Saturday at 1pm, he discovered thieves had cut a padlock on the back door before intruding.

The police are investigating the break-in and theft.

