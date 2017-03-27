Teen nabbed for possessing Syabu

The seized items from the alleged selling of illegal 4D tickets.

KUCHING: A 16-year-old boy from RPR Bandar Baru Semariang (Phase 1) was arrested at a house near Jalan Astana for alleged possession of 6.4 grammes of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine on March 25.

During the 3pm raid led by the Kuching district police narcotics team, the suspect was also found to be in possession of RM445 which is believed to be sales proceeds.

The crystal substance which was packed into 35 packets made from straws is estimated to have a street value of RM1,152.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Early drug tests conducted on the teen tested positive for amphetamine.

In an unrelated case, a 21-year-old woman from Mile 32 Jalan Kuching-Serian was arrested by the police for allegedly selling illegal 4D tickets at a coffeeshop in Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

During the arrest, she was found to be in possession of slips containing numbers believed to be betting numbers.

Also seized was cash totalling RM38, a handphone and office stationery. The case has been handed over to the Investigating Officers for further action.