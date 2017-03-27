Thanksgiving ceremony to mark Tiong’s new home

Tiong (fourth right) together with Ten (third right), Theng (second right), Tiong’s family members and members from Fu Ling Methodist Church, the Social Welfare Section of Ai Ming Church and the Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Sibu Branch giving their thumbs-up in front of the new house.

SIBU: A thanksgiving ceremony jointly organised by Fu Ling Methodist Church and the Social Welfare Section of Ai Ming Church in collaboration with the Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Sibu Branch was held at the new home of Tiong Pik Eng located at Kong Yit Khim Road, Salim yesterday.

According to Penghulu Ten Kim Loong, the thanksgiving ceremony was to mark the completion of the new house built for Tiong.

“It was built through the 2016 Housing Assistance Programme under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development. Thus, we would like to express our deepest appreciation and a big ‘thank you’ to the caring government and all those involved in one way or another in the effort to built this new home for Tiong,” he said when met during the ceremony.

Pastor Tie Hieng Sing from Fu Ling Methodist Church and Ting Ai Chuo who is in charge of the Social Welfare Section from Ai Ming Church were also present.

Meanwhile, Kapitan Theng Swee Ming of Salim Zone 3 expressed a big ‘thank you’ to The Borneo Post and See Hua Daily News for helping to highlight Tiong’s situation in their news reports sometime in June 2015. Before moving into her new home, Tiong had lived in an abandoned house in Salim Road all by herself with her dog.

“With their precious publication highlighting her plight, it has greatly helped her until a home was built for her through the 2016 Housing Assistance Programme under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

“So, we here in Salim would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the caring Ministry of Rural and Regional Development and everyone involved at all levels who has greatly help us in our effort so that Tiong can live in a more decent home as compared to her previous life where she had to live in an abandoned house in Salim Road all by herself,” he added.

The implementation agency for the 2016 Housing Assistance Programme was Sibu District Office. Theng said, previously Tiong had to walk all the way to the abandoned house located about 400m from the main road.

“But now, her new home is located just near the main road which takes less than five minutes’ walk,” he said.

The construction of Tiong’s new home commenced on Aug 25, 2016 and was completed on Sept 15 that same year. Theng said Tiong has being staying at her new home for the last six months.

Tiong’s home has been connected with water supply and presently she is waiting for the electricity supply to be connected.