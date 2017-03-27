Three more trips granted for going-back-to-school crowd

Big crowds heading upriver as school reopens today.

SIBU: Three additional trips were approved yesterday to cater for the big crowds heading upriver to get ready for school which reopens today.

Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) assistant controller (region two) Christopher Chan said two trips were for the Sibu-Kapit sector, while one was for Sibu-Song. He disclosed that on Saturday, a total of 2,589 passengers passed through the Sibu Passenger Terminal.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the downstream RC Pontoon at Kapit Wharf along Khoo Peng Loong Road here handled 766 passengers en-route to Daro, Igan, Passin and Bruit and coming back from these places.

“Our second phase School Holiday Operation only started on March 25. So far, passenger traffic had been quite normal the last few days with an average of about 2,000 passengers going through the Sibu Passenger Terminal,” Chan told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Nevertheless, he was pleased to note that operators as well as the travelling public had been very cooperative with the board’s ‘No Ticket, No Entry’ rule and they had adhered to safety measures.

“River blocks were also conducted to ensure safety,” Chan asserted.

Meanwhile, an observation at the terminal here yesterday noted stringent safety measures being put in place. Passengers were required to register themselves at the counter and present their tickets before being allowed into the departure area.

SRB also conducted stringent checks on passenger boats, including pre-departure inspections. Boats would not be issued with a departure pass and not allowed to depart from the terminal if they did not comply with safety requirements.