Wan Junaidi to defend his seat if constituents want him

Wan Junaidi (centre) and Feona (second right) presenting the emergency financial assistance to Ratini Hamdan while others look on.

KUCHING: Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar will defend his seat at the next General Election so long as his constituents still require his services.

Speaking to reporters after handing over some emergency financial assistance to recipients from Demak Laut state constituency at Kampung Hijrah Bako Community Hall near here yesterday, the senior politician said he had never disappointed the people in terms of the services he provided as an elected member of parliament.

“I have always given the best of my service to the people which has been proven since 2004 when I was elected as MP for Santubong constituency as well as my former seat in Batang Lupar where I served for three terms. I am still healthy and fit and therefore am still capable to deliver for the people.

“But of course, the final decision on whether I will be defending my seat or not lies in the hands of our Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, both of whom are the leaders for state and federal level respectively,” he remarked.

On the other hand, Wan Junaidi, who is Natural Resources and Environment Minister, noted that should a new candidate be chosen to stand in Santubong in the upcoming 14th General Election, he or she would not be appointed as a minister.

“I am quite confident that the new candidate will not be appointed as a minister and because of this, Santubong constituents will lose out in terms of development projects.

“As a minister, I am capable of bringing in projects (to the state) and that is my advantage,” he emphasised.

Wan Junaidi also pointed out that he is well-respected by many in view of his many years in politics.

“If I were to meet with the prime minister, ministers or anyone at federal or state level, they still respect me because of my long years of service including almost 35 years with PBB.

“However, if a new face were to come in, he or she will be seen as a newcomer. The newcomer will have many challenges ahead that he or she will need to adjust to.”

He said this was not due to the newcomer not being capable as these days there were many qualified people around with their educated background.

“This is because no matter what, experience can only be achieved through the long-term involvement of a person,” he stressed.

Earlier, Wan Junaidi handed over the financial assistance amounting to RM41,600 to 76 recipients from Demak Laut constituency.

The assistance were divided into four categories; namely emergency contribution (education assistance for needy family) which amounted to RM19,500, emergency contribution (chronic patients) amounting to RM11,700, welfare contribution (RM5,000) and bursary contribution (RM5,400).

He also announced projects for Santubong constituency this year, including flood mitigation projects at Kampung Bako and Bako Baru new settlement (Bako Lot, Hijrah Bako, Bako Mesra, Bako) which have been given an allocation of RM2.5 million and RM2 million respectively.

Also present was Wan Junaidi’s wife Datin Sri Feona Wan Junaidi.