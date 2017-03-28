DHL: Sales of online retailers up 10 to 15 pct via cross-border e-commerce

KUALA LUMPUR: Online retailers are increasing sales by on average 10-15 per cent, simply by extending their offerings to international customers, according to DHL Express (DHL).

In a report titled, “The 21st Century Spice Trade: A Guide to the Cross-Border E-Commerce Opportunity”, it also notes that the online retailers and manufacturers experienced an added boost of growing 1.6 times faster than other players by offering premium shipping options.

The report found that while customers in many markets are becoming more discerning and open to shopping from overseas online retailers, they are wary of the time it may take for the goods to arrive.

The concerns of customers are echoed by e-tailers who admitted that they find it a challenge to offer cross-border shipping options because of high shipping costs (74 per cent) and seemingly complex logistics (67 per cent).

However, most e-tailers said that speed trumps price as 37 per cent respondents’ ranked it as the most important logistics need.

DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei managing director Christopher Ong said the opportunity to “go global and go premium” is there for retailers in all markets, especially in Malaysia.

“Having a strong logistics partner can offer a competitive edge for local e-commerce retailers looking to expand across borders,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The DHL report was based on more than 1,800 responses to a proprietary exporter survey of retailers and manufacturers in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and Brazil, and Singapore. — Bernama