Duo who assaulted, robbed women arrested

KOTA KINABALU: Two men who assaulted and robbed women as they got into their vehicles have been arrested by police here.

The suspects, aged 22 and 30 were picked up separately on March 23 and the early hours of March 24, city police chief ACP M. Chandra said.

With their arrest, police have stopped the duo, dubbed ‘Geng Najil’ from robbing and hurting more women.

Speaking to reporters here yesterday, Chandra said the suspects, a local and a foreigner, had been remanded until March 30.

The leader was the 22-year-old suspect who did not have any identification documents, he added.

“We recovered some of the items they had taken from their victims and a vehicle owned by the 30-year-old suspect,” he said, adding that the recovered items were worth about RM25,000.

According to Chandra, the duo’s targets were usually women in their 50’s who parked their vehicles in dimly lit and quiet areas. As soon as the woman entered the vehicle, the men would rush into the vehicle and one of the suspects would immediately grab her by the neck and choke her.

They would then punch the woman repeatedly and demand for her belongings. They would also take the woman’s ATM card and ask for the pin number before proceeding to withdraw money from the victim’s account.

Chandra said two cases with the same modus operandi were reported to police this month, one involving a woman aged 62, a public relations secretary who parked behind the Standard Chartered Bank, while the other was a bank retiree who had parked behind Tong Hing Supermarket.

The case involving the public relations secretary happened about 7pm on March 11, Chandra said, adding that the men robbed her of two diamond rings, a Rolex watch, a gold necklace and her Standard Chartered ATM card.

After getting her pin number, one of the suspects went to the bank and withdrew RM5,000. They then drove the woman around the city before stopping in Segama and fleeing with her car keys. Her loss was estimated to be about RM30,000.

The second case occurred on March 18 behind Tong Hing supermarket and the suspects made off with the victim’s jewellery and ATM card with which they withdrew RM5,000 from her bank account. She lost about RM40,000 in total.

Both women sustained facial injuries, Chandra said adding that the men did not use any weapons during the robberies, only their fists.

Chandra added that after receiving the reports from the two women, police noticed that the modus operandi was similar to three cases reported at the end of last year, one in October which happened at the car park behind UpperStar Damai and the other two in November at the parking area next to Standard Charted and behind the Sports Toto outlet in Damai.

“At about 11.30pm on March 23, police, based on investigation and information received, raided a rented room in Sinsuran and arrested the 22-year old suspect. Also detained was his wife, an 18-year-old local who is eight months pregnant.

“A subsequent raid was carried out at a hotel room at KK Times Square where we arrested the 30-year-old suspect with his female companion,” he said, adding that both women were not involved in all the cases.

Both men tested positive for drug use and did not have criminal records, Chandra said before adding that police recovered the Rolex watch from a pawn shop in Sinsuran where it was pawned by one of the suspects for RM3,000.

Police are now tracing the whereabouts of the other stolen jewellery and items, he said.

Investigations are being carried out under Section 394 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine or whipping; Section 379 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine or both, and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act which carries a RM5,000 maximum fine or maximum jail term of two years.

Chandra urged the public, especially women who are alone, to be sensitive to their surroundings and vigilant to prevent from becoming victims of criminals.

“If you see strangers loitering near your vehicle, walk away and call the police for assistance. Also inform the police about the person’s description such as built, clothes and the make as well as vehicle registration number if any,” he said.