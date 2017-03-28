Former Sri Aman MP passes away

Masing (second left) consoling Mary and Melintang (right) while Nyabong (left) looks on. Liman is on far right. Masing (third left) in a group photo with members of the family of the late Jimmy and Nyabong (second left) and Liman.Leon Jimat, a DAP Sri Aman leader is on the left.

KUCHING: Former Sri Aman MP Jimmy Donald has passed away at 7:30pm last night (March 27) at the Sarawak General Hospital here.

Jimmy, who served as Sri Aman MP for three terms from 1995 to 2008, was 72-years-old. He had been battling cancer for four years.

Jimmy is survived by his wife Mary Andrew and children Leon Jimat, Gerald Empaling, Bridgette Astra, Herbert Bandir, Jimmy Melintang and 10 grandchildren.

His son Leon Jimat is following in his footsteps in politics and is currently a leader in DAP Sri Aman.

Jimmy was most active during the era of the now-defunct Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).

After the deregistration of the old PBDS in 2004, the late Jimmy settled for Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) before quitting it to join Democratic Action Party (DAP). His last position in DAP was DAP Balai Ringin branch chairman.

He was conferred the state medal ‘Pegawai Bintang Sarawak’ (PBS) for his political and social contributions to the state and country.

His wake will be held at 7:30pm on Wednesday at his residence at No.334, Lorong 1, Everbright Estate, Jalan Batu Kawa here.

The church funeral service will start at 9:30am on March 30 at St Basil’s Church Batu Kawa.

He will be laid to rest at SDNU Cemetery Siol Kandis in Petra Jaya.

Among those who paid their last respects to Jimmy this morning was his former comrade in the old PBDS, Tan Sri James Jemut Masing, who is now a deputy chief minister and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president.

According to Masing, with the passing of Jimmy, the Dayak community has lost a prolific writer on Iban history and customs.

Masing still regards Jimmy as a friend despite their political differences.

“In spite of some political differences with him in the later part of his political career, I kept in touch with him and his children. I respected him for what he did for the Dayak community.

“Over 34 years of politics, I have learnt to differentiate between politics and social ties. I have always kept these two elements apart,” he explained.

Masing was accompanied by Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang and Masing’s private secretary Robert Liman.

According to Youth, Sports and Solidarity Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, the late Jimmy had also contributed to state educational development. Both Manyin and Jimmy were members of the state educational fraternity in their younger days.

Jimmy was principal of SMB St Thomas Kuching, SMK Bau, SMK Tebakang and SMK Melugu before becoming a politician and went on to be Sri Aman MP, recalled Manyin.