Goldies, Swans fall victim to Piranhas

SIBU: Sibu Goldies held their heads up but it was a heart break for Sibu Swan as both Sibu Division Rugby Union (SDRU) teams returned from the inaugural Mukah 10-a-side Invitational Rugby Tournament held in Mukah last weekend.

Sibu Swan, strongly tipped to lift the title, was beaten by Miri Piranhas Lutong 10-12 in their semi-final.

The Swans were leading 10-5 but a moment of carelessness late in the second half allowed the Piranhas to pull through for a touch down and conversion.

In the final, Piranhas bulldozed Sibu Goldies 34-7 to bring the Cup to Miri.

Sibu Goldies, comprising mostly veteran players, had earlier beaten Mukah Swiftlets 14-5 to qualify for the final.

Sibu Swan, however, gained some consolation when it overcame Mukah Swiftlets 37-14 in the Plate Final.

SDRU chief coach Michael Ting expressed satisfaction with the tournament and its spirit.

“It was the first time the tournament was staged in Mukah and we were indeed impressed with the co-ordination and the encouraging support rendered by all the teams. Let us work to keep the spirit up and ensure that rugby sport will continue to get good attraction,” he said.

A total of nine teams including Mukah Politeknik, Bintulu Rugby Union, Mukah Barbarians, SMK Sacred Heart and Kolej Vokasional took part.