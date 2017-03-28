Good governance vital to success of any organization – Musa

KOTA KINABALU: The principle of good governance is vital to the success of any organization as without the culture of transparency, accountability and sound financial management, an organization will be subject to all kinds of problems that will pave the way for failure, said Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman.

When he first took office, Musa said, he directed all heads of state departments, agencies and Government-Linked Companies (GLCs) to buck up.

“There is no reason for GLCs to not perform as they have state owned assets such as land and buildings. State agencies and GLCs should be enterprising enough to generate businesses and investments from these assets,” Musa remarked.

As a result of this hard line approach, he said, a number of state agencies have started to repay their loans and even hand out dividends to the State government.

“In 2016, the Sabah government received dividends of more than RM286 million,” Musa said.

Among the State statutory bodies and agencies that paid in 2016 are Sabah Development Bank, Warisan Harta Sabah Sdn Bhd, Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn. Bhd (SEC), Progressive Insurance Bhd (PIB), Sabah Credit Corporation, Sawit Kinabalu, Suria Capital Holdings Bhd and Asian Supply Base.

Musa said he had always applied the principle of ‘waste not, want not’ in managing the State’s finances.

“Resources and expenditures of the State are to be managed in a prudent, effective and efficient manner, in accordance with established financial regulations.”

Being a state with financial capability accredited with “AAA” rating for seven years in a row, Musa said, Sabah was competent to perform the entrusted responsibility.

“I am also confident that we can perform because we have an efficient administrative machinery in financial management which has been awarded with a ‘Clean Bill’ for 15 years.”

Musa said this when delivering his inaugural lecture entitled ‘My Vision for Sabah’ at an event organized by the Rotary Club of Kota Kinabalu (RCKK) here on Sunday.

Nonetheless, Musa said, he always reminded civil servants not to be complacent just because they have performed well.

“There must be a strong sense of commitment and pride in delivering your services and with minimal red tape. Most important of all, the culture of behaving like Little Napoleons must be stamped out.”

Of course, Musa said, there is room for improvement as there are still some state departments, agencies and GLCs that needed to buck up.

“Last year, we saw the weakness of one particular state department that made Sabah famous for all the wrong reasons.

“We must admit that this has caused a huge embarrassment and tarnished all our other achievements. That is why I always remind those in the civil service, you must uphold integrity and honesty in your service to the people. There are loopholes in the system that must be plugged,” he reminded.

Musa also emphasized on the need for strong cooperation between Federal and State agencies in matters concerning project planning and implementation.

“The State must not be left in the dark and leaders must not let personal differences get in the way when making crucial decisions,” he said.

Musa said he had also frequently reminded elected representatives that good governance starts from the top.

“It is not enough to just sit in a meeting room to get briefings on what is going on in the kampungs or rural areas. You must go down to the ground. I have therefore, made regular visits to the various districts to hear about the progress of projects and programmes as well as problems in a particular area,” Musa said.

He pointed out that the title YB did not just mean Yang Berhormat, but also meant Yang Berkhidmat, or ‘At Your Service’.

“The job of YBs is to speak on behalf of their constituents, and to act as their eyes and ears.”