Kim Jong-nam’s body still at HKL – Dr Subramaniam

PUTRAJAYA:

Kim Jong-nam’s body is still at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (IPFN), Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

He said the body of the half brother of the North Korean leader would remain under the responsibility of his ministry, until further advice from the Prime Minister’s Department and the Foreign Ministry.

“They are having discussions and once they have concluded the dicussions and come to some kind of conclusion, they will advise the Health Ministry what to do,” he told reporters after the Health Ministry’s Excellence Service Award (APC) ceremony here, today.

Regarding media reports yesterday that the body was moved out of IPFN and returned back to the mortuary, Dr Subramaniam said it was news to him.

“As far as I know, the body has always been in HKL. Whether it was given to another group, the answer is no,” he said. – Bernama