Many cigarette butts thrown indiscriminately in KK

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) led by Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai started its monthly walkabout inspection program at Beach Street (Jalan Pantai) and Gaya Street to check on the level of cleanliness and to raise awareness on the need to keep the city clean.

Accompanying the mayor was Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai, the Parti Bersatu Sabah deputy president and Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Malaysia chairman, who said it was imperative for Kota Kinabalu City, being the capital and gateway to Sabah for tourists, be kept clean and beautiful at all times as the tourism industry played an important role for Sabah’s economy.

As such, he added the walkabout inspection program was timely as its gave them the opportunity to walk the streets and alleyways to ensure that the city surrounding was being kept clean and beautiful not only for tourists but also city dwellers, and to educate the public.

Dr Yee took the opportunity to congratulate the mayor and his staff for working hard to ensure the city is clean and the mayor has been very responsive in addressing complaints as well as for leading a people-friendly and interactive administration.

However, Dr Yee noted that during the walkabout with the mayor, there were many cigarette butts thrown indiscriminately and as such he advised smokers to be mindful of the need to keep the surrounding clean as well as to reduce their smoking habit for the benefit of the environment and their own health.

Also present during the walkabout were DBKK panel of advisers Datuk Michael Lui, Datuk Nancy Ho, Jebb Liew and DBKK director-general Datuk Joannes Solidau.