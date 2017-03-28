MTC gathers international experts to explore timber market outlook

KUCHING: The Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) will once again gather timber industry experts and speakers from several countries to its annual marketing seminar to speak about the export opportunities present for the Malaysian timber industry.

The MTC Marketing Seminar 2017, happening on April 18 in Kuala Lumpur, is being organised as one of several activities to celebrate MTC’s 25th anniversary this year.

Themed ‘Global Timber Market Outlook and Export Opportunities for Malaysian Timber Products and Furniture’, the seminar aims to expose industry members to the latest market data and insights to help them capitalise on the global opportunities available to the industry.

It will also serve as a platform for industry members to share ideas and experiences from the various markets that they operate in.

Six international industry speakers, from China, India, Europe, South Africa, the Philippines and the United States, who are selected from both traditional and emerging timber markets will aim to navigate through the latest market updates and trends of their countries based on their expertise in their respective fields.

Chief executive officer Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Nik said, “It is crucial to continuously engage with the wider network and to keep abreast of market changes, challenges and opportunities within the industry.

“The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities is targeting export growth of five to eight per cent this year and the Marketing Seminar is an excellent initiative that connects industry players to help them make better informed decisions towards meeting a unified objective for the industry.”

“This year’s Marketing Seminar is one of the many initiatives organised by MTC that aim to strengthen Malaysia’s presence on the global timber stage. We are focusing our efforts on engaging with not only developed markets, but also fast-expanding and emerging markets such as India and China.

“In fact, we will be opening a new regional office in India which will serve as a focal point for potential business-matching missions in India and the Indian sub-continent,” he added. Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong, Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC), Malaysia, is invited as the guest of honour to officiate the event.

MTC will also be hosting a Clinic Session the next day after the marketing seminar. The Clinic Session will provide local timber industry members the chance to participate in one-on-one consultation with the invited international speakers.

Participation in the marketing seminar and clinic session is free-of-charge for industry members.