PKR will not sever ties with PAS — Azmin

SHAH ALAM: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will stick to its stand not to sever ties with PAS although PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has likened cooperating with other political parties to “memikul biawak hidup”, meaning, carrying an unnecessary burden.

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said PKR still believed in mutuality in the opposition pact and would respect any differences of opinion.

“Keadilan (PKR) at the central, state and divisional levels has never severed ties with friends.”

He said this to reporters after attending the opening of the Fifth Session of the 13th Selangor State Legislative Assembly by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, here, yesterday.

On Abdul Hadi’s remark of ‘memikul biawak hidup’ (carrying a live monitor lizard), Mohamed Azmin said, “Please do not use such a term, not proper in public, as we should be using better words, nicer to hear.

“We should have mutual respect because even if we argue with our enemy, there’s no need to use such (unpleasant) terms.”

Last Saturday, the social media reported Abdul Hadi as saying that PAS would not be with Pakatan Harapan or Barisan Nasional (BN) in facing the next general election.

Abdul Hadi said cooperating with other parties was like “memikul biawak hidup”, and PAS would be taking its own approach in facing the 14th general election. — Bernama