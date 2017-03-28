Public Bank confident of maintaining asset quality

KUALA LUMPUR: Public Bank Bhd is confident of maintaining its asset quality to sustain its profitability above the industry’s average due to its prudent lending culture.

Managing director/chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Tay Ah Lek, said the bank’s asset quality remained the best in the country with gross impaired loans ratio at a low of 0.5 per cent in 2016 and below the industry’s average of 1.6 per cent.

“Our target is not to exceed one per cent,” he said at the company’s annual general meeting yesterday.

“If we can maintain the asset quality, we can sustain our profitability above the industry,” he added.

He said in 2016, the Public Bank group achieved another profit milestone with pre-tax profit increasing to RM6.55 billion from RM6.49 billion in 2015.

In challenging times, he said there would still be growth and opportunities in the lending, deposit and affordable housing market segments.

“We also have a strong market in the small and medium enterprise sector,” he said, adding the bank was also targeting to expand its revenue stream from the fee-based income segment.

He said in this challenging and competitive landscape, margin would be squeezed and this affected the return on equity, but the bank was still able to achieve a higher return compared with its peers.

The Public Bank group, he said, remained top among its banking peers in Malaysia, with the highest net return on equity of 16.5 per cent and lowest cost-to-income ratio of 32.3 per cent. — Bernama