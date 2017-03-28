Puspakom denies staff a Daesh suspect

KUALA LUMPUR: Puspakom Sdn Bhd yesterday denied an allegation that one of its staff was the suspect involved in the ‘Gagak Hitam’ group that was associated with Daesh militants.

Puspakom, in a statement yesterday said records and checks conducted on its staff nationwide revealed none had been arrested by the Royal Malaysia police in connection with Daesh as was reported by the media recently.

“The name of the ‘suspect’ as reported being identified as Puspakom staff is not our staff.

“There is no suspect’s name that matches the names of our staff,” it said.

On March 24, the media reported nine people, including a primary school teacher, were suspected of being involved with Daesh militant activities were arrested at several locations in the country between March 15 and last Tuesday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the first suspect arrested on March 15 was a technician from Puspakom Sdn Bhd, aged 27 years, in Klang.

He said the suspect was a cell member of the ‘Gagak Hitam’ Telegram group (Daesh militants) that was involved in the bombing incident in Movida Club, Puchong. — Bernama