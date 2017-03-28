RM20 million GROW programme to fund 120,000 biz entrepreneurs

KUCHING: The Exabytes Group (Exabytes), Malaysia’s leading web hosting services and eCommerce solutions provider yesterday announces its GROW social venture that will grant RM20 million worth of online services and development support to young entrepreneurs across Malaysia, with the main aim of building the online brand visibility of these small businesses.

Founder cum executive director of Exabytes, Chan Kee Siak shares that the objective of GROW is to offer immediate and vital assist to passionate and enthusiastic micro businesses, which want to amplify their brand visibility online.

“Apart from tackling the usual online infrastructure issues such as web hosting or eCommerce store set up matters, having a substantial brand awareness is extremely crucial in today’s increasingly digital culture.

Every serious business entrepreneur needs to seriously think about their online marketing plan, and be able to craft a social media strategy to boost their brand to the right audience ‘floating around’ everywhere in the Internet,” said Chan.

Being an expert in providing web hosting, cloud services and managed services to thousands of online entities, Exabytes is the country’s leading specialist for all matters related to starting out and sustaining a successful online presence.

Chan said, “Brand awareness is more important than you think, and online visibility is critical to any business’ lifetime success. It is essential for any entrepreneur who wishes to increase conversions and sales, through ultimately long-term brand loyalty, to first increase brand awareness before any sale can be made.”

Exabytes’ GROW campaign is open to all local micros and SMEs. Through this campaign, local enterprises that are already having an existing Facebook page will be entitled to a free for one-year service to brand itself by developing a functional domain name, and more effective email business address to achieve maximum brand awareness.

The programme will run for one year or valid for 120,000 applicants – whichever comes first.

Chan further explained that many small startups and companies make the mistake of having lengthy URL address that is hard to remember. Besides, their domain name is neither secured nor registered, hence brand and identity are not protected.

Also, they do not have a proper email and resort to using use free emails or any kind of personal messenger.

“Email marketing strategy can also be part of an overall marketing strategy and business plans which is used to market products and services of a business with the use of email channel. Thus, it is important that enterprises have a proper email system that is reliable for an effective email marketing strategy,” he said.

GROW programme has given a platform of collaboration to address those problems commonly faced by young entrepreneurs with the help of expertise while enabling SMEs to brand their business with a personalised domain and a more reliable email address.